Commons Capital LLC Purchases 164 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Commons Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.8% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded up $15.70 on Thursday, reaching $153.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,629,400. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.04.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.85.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

