Commons Capital LLC Sells 1,799 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Commons Capital LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META traded up $7.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,531,144. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $290.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763. Insiders own 13.59% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

