Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.56. 8,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 790,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Trading Down 10.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 526,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 24.9% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,072,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 214,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,166.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 987,314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 199.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 483,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

