Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.56. 8,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 790,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
