Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.18. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 5,528 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,127,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 592,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,462.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 410,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at $2,700,000. 4.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

