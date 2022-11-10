Comparing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) & Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -256.75% -99.87% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals -660.21% -102.80% -63.19%

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

15.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($0.50) -0.23 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals $12.14 million 14.49 -$33.92 million ($2.41) -1.66

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1,968.82%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,103.01%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

