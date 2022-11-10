Comparing Natura &Co (NTCO) & Its Rivals

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Natura &Co to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s peers have a beta of 33.21, indicating that their average share price is 3,221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 55.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Natura &Co and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co -1.39% -1.26% -0.58% Natura &Co Competitors -39.54% 21.41% -4.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Natura &Co and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 1 0 3.00 Natura &Co Competitors 126 969 1031 25 2.44

Natura &Co currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 24.91%. Given Natura &Co’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natura &Co and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.44 billion $194.19 million N/A Natura &Co Competitors $3.81 billion $311.37 million 39.56

Natura &Co has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

