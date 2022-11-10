Compound Price Reaches $40.28 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Compound has a market capitalization of $292.72 million and approximately $57.46 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $40.28 or 0.00227321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00124160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00064804 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00027190 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000350 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.05703049 USD and is down -10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $55,423,188.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

