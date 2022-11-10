Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.0314 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $65.65 million and $6.30 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,345.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00335710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00124440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.60 or 0.00758693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00589589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00223960 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02659719 USD and is down -13.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,288,339.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

