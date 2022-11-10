Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 22,265 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,265 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

