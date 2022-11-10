Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 84,754 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Myriad Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

MYGN opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

