Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 1,424 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom stock opened at $469.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
