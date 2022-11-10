Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 1,424 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $469.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

