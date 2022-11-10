Connectus Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $300,591,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2,647.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,872,000 after buying an additional 7,041,504 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.0 %

SLB stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,393,648 shares of company stock worth $190,979,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

