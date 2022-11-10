Connectus Wealth LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after acquiring an additional 365,146 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

NVO opened at $114.17 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $107.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

