Connectus Wealth LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in Lam Research by 115.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 34.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,372,000 after acquiring an additional 153,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $432.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

