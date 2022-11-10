Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 1.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

PSCE opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

