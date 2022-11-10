Connectus Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $240.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

