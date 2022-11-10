ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) EVP Nicholas G. Olds Sells 10,950 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas G. Olds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $9.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.26. 7,044,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,256. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,219 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,798 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $298,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 27.9% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.10.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

