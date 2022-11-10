Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.72 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCSI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ CCSI traded up 2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching 60.65. 19,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 50.23. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 37.75 and a 12-month high of 66.29.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The business had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 94.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $68,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

