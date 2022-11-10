Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.
Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $4.93 on Thursday, hitting $244.72. The stock had a trading volume of 52,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,171. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 1,032.29%.
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
