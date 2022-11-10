Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.45

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and traded as high as $72.62. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $72.49, with a volume of 7,129,084 shares changing hands.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.