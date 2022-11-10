Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, a growth of 616.1% from the October 15th total of 32,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Context Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Context Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.15 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $10.87.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.