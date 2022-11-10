Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, a growth of 616.1% from the October 15th total of 32,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.15 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

