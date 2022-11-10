Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Shares Up 2.1%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €56.34 ($56.34) and last traded at €56.32 ($56.32). 586,165 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €55.16 ($55.16).
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.68.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
Featured Stories
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.