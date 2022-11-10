Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.39.

TSE:CMMC traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.57. 2,139,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.65 million and a P/E ratio of 11.21. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.90.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$175,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,432,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,593,688.77. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $3,589,320.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

