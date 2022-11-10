Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corebridge Financial traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 24294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

CRBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,612,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth $8,368,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,923,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $291,000.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 6.0 %

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

About Corebridge Financial

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.