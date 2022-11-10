Cormark Increases MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target to C$1.75

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential downside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

MediaValet Price Performance

Shares of MediaValet stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,658. MediaValet has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.24. The firm has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.50.

Get MediaValet alerts:

About MediaValet

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.