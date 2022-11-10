Cormark Increases MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target to C$1.75

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential downside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.
MediaValet Price Performance
Shares of MediaValet stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,658. MediaValet has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.24. The firm has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.50.
About MediaValet
