Cormark Weighs in on EQB Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EQB in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.60 million.

EQB Stock Up 12.2 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EQB from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.33.

TSE:EQB opened at C$50.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. EQB has a 52-week low of C$44.81 and a 52-week high of C$82.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.77.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

About EQB

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.