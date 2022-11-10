Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.75.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth $3,867,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 81,176 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.