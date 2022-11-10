Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.75.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
