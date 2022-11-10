Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.81 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $9.82 or 0.00061089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $484.83 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00081080 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022943 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005174 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.