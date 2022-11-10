Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.81 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $9.82 or 0.00061089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $484.83 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00081080 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000505 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001680 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012716 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022943 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001364 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005174 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000270 BTC.
About Cosmos
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
