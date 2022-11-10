Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $503.77. 39,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.07 and a 200-day moving average of $499.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

