Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Raised to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTRA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.