Credit Suisse Group Boosts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $9.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of RSKD opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $805.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.74. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Riskified by 46.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 574,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 183,340 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Riskified by 223.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 709,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,465,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

