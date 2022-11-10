Credit Suisse Group Cuts Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target to $2.30

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2.70 to $2.30 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

DM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $691.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 275.35%. The business had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Desktop Metal by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 72,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Desktop Metal by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Desktop Metal by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.