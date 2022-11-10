Credit Suisse Group Trims B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Target Price to $12.50

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 311,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

