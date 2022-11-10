Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Shares Down 0.6%

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.25 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 43.25 ($0.50). 23,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 86,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.73.

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.

