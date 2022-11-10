Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.47

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 1516378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.50 price objective on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Down 7.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$472.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.09.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Recommended Stories

