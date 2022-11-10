Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.95-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX stock opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Crocs by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Crocs by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Crocs by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

