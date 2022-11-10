Cronos (CRO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $140.11 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and approximately $140.11 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0959 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00088435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00069495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001790 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00024502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

