Crypto Snack (SNACK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $941,475.67

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Crypto Snack has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $941,475.67 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

