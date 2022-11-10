Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($7.67). On average, analysts expect Cullinan Oncology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of CGEM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,190. The firm has a market cap of $562.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $657,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.