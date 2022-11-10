Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.22

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.22 and last traded at $179.09, with a volume of 239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.15.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.44. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,677,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 693,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

