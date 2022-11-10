Curve DAO Token Achieves Market Cap of $372.92 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00004008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $372.92 million and $163.22 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

