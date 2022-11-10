Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading Down 6.8%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.89 and last traded at $42.02. 6,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 255,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 1,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

