Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading Down 6.8%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.89 and last traded at $42.02. 6,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 255,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
