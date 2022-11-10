CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 906 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,146,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

