CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 252.6% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 53,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 16.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Shares of CODI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,768. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 969.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CODI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Articles

