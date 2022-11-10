CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.79. 673,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,127. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15.

