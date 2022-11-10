CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 312,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 72,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 383.6% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.07. 624,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,895. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $238.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.86.

Further Reading

