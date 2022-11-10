CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.90. 19,446,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,568,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $448.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

