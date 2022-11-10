CWS Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 99,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $5.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.10. 1,716,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

