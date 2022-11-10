CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $121,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTVA stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $67.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

