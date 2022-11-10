CWS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DNB opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -163.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

